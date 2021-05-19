Tony Evers says he may veto GOP effort to eliminate enhanced unemployment benefits; Republicans plan to reinstate work search rule

More than a dozen states, including Iowa, have eliminated enhanced unemployment benefits.

The GOP legislation follows a growing number of business organizations calling on Evers to end the state’s participation in enhanced federal unemployment benefits included in federal stimulus packages passed during the pandemic.

Enhanced unemployment benefits provide individuals $300 in weekly unemployment benefits in addition to the state’s maximum weekly benefit of $370. Enhanced benefits are slated to expire on Sept. 6.

On Monday, 50 chambers of commerce, including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, sent a letter to Evers again asking that the state stop participating in the enhanced federal unemployment program, which the organizations said exacerbates workforce shortage challenges that were present in the state long before the pandemic.

Other organizations and some Democratic lawmakers have said the focus should be on eliminating barriers to employment by improving access to child care, expanding BadgerCare eligibility and increasing the minimum wage, which has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009.