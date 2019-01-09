Despite recent GOP efforts to thwart such a move, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he will ask state Attorney General Josh Kaul to change the state's stance on a lawsuit, of which Wisconsin is part, seeking to overturn the federal Obamacare law.
Evers' remarks came Wednesday at Mendota Elementary School on Madison's north side. He also said he will supports a so-called red-flag law allowing judges to disarm people deemed a threat to themselves or others.
Evers declined to clarify what he will ask Kaul to do with respect to the Obamacare lawsuit, from which he pledged, during the campaign, to withdraw the state. But Evers said the request he expects to give Kaul sometime this week will not violate the law.
“We believe it will be in such a format that (the AG) will be able to move forward on my request," Evers said.
Wisconsin Republicans support the state's participation in the lawsuit. GOP lawmakers and former Gov. Scott Walker, in a lame-duck session last month, stripped Evers of the power to direct Kaul to withdraw from it.
Evers was joined at the Wednesday event by Carolyn Stanford Taylor, his pick to succeed him in leading the state education agency, the Department of Public Instruction. They announced a new state program to recognize, on a weekly basis, successful Wisconsin students who will be nominated by their teachers.
Kaul said in his inaugural address Monday that he supports a red-flag law, and Evers, asked about the issue Wednesday, said he agrees with the Democratic Attorney General. Such laws vary by state, but they generally allow judges or law enforcement officials, if petitioned to do so, to temporarily disarm a person judged to be a threat to themselves or others.
"I think it's important that if we have the documentation and the ability to prove that someone is incapable of owning & using a firearm, that that be taken into consideration," Evers said.
Evers also hailed the findings of a bipartisan legislative task force calling for significant increases in state spending and local property taxes to fund schools -- signaling a possibility for compromise with GOP lawmakers on one of Evers's signature issues.
"The committee that came up with those recommendations, that's a great first start," Evers said.
Evers, who was state schools superintendent until being elected governor, has proposed a 10-percent funding increase for schools at a cost of $1.4 billion and says he will include that proposal in his first state budget.
The legislative task force, co-chaired by Sen. Luther Olsen, R-Ripon, and Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, this week issued recommendations that include allowing per-pupil school district revenue limits to increase each year based on inflation. There has not been an increase since 2015 to the limits, which restrict how much schools can raise from local property taxes.
The report also calls for the state to provide two-thirds of the total cost of education, as Evers pledged to do during the campaign. Such a move would soften schools' reliance on local property taxes. The state last paid for two-thirds of school costs in the 2002-2003 school year.