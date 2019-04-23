An executive for electronics maker Foxconn first broached the idea of revisiting the company's $3 billion incentive deal with the state to reflect its "evolving project" in Wisconsin, according to a letter made public Tuesday by Gov. Tony Evers.
Meanwhile the CEO of Wisconsin's economic-development agency on Tuesday defended the state's deal with electronics maker Foxconn as a "solid contract" and said the company's changes to its plan for Wisconsin don't require that it be revisited.
The letter from Evers to Foxconn executive Louis Woo says Woo, at a meeting with Evers last month, "indicated that Foxconn intends to suggest several changes to the existing agreement to better align the terms with the evolving project and global marketplace."
"It is my understanding that Foxconn will be submitting the necessary documentation for proposing changes to the ... agreement in the coming weeks," Evers wrote.
Evers also wrote in the letter that "to my knowledge, this was the first time either Foxconn or the State of Wisconsin had mentioned amending or changing the agreement." He added GOP legislative leaders were told of Woo's suggestion.
Republican lawmakers slammed Evers last week after he said his administration is looking at revisiting the deal.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos blasted Evers as "naive" and "above his pay grade" for his remarks about revisiting the Foxconn deal, while Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald accused Evers of seeking to undermine WEDC.
Vos and Fitzgerald could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday in response to the letter.
Evers said last week that the state's deal with Foxconn may need to be "downsized" in light of the company's changes to its plans for the state. Evers also said he believes Foxconn is unlikely to employ 13,000 in Wisconsin as it has maintained it could.
Evers' office later said he was referring to the company's recent announcement that its plans for Mount Pleasant are to build a so-called "Gen 6" manufacturing facility, which would make small liquid-crystal display panels for tablets or vehicle screens. Foxconn's deal with the state calls for the company to build a "Gen 10.5" manufacturing facility, which would build much larger display panels for large TVs or other uses.
Asked if that change warrants revisiting the deal, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. CEO Mark Hogan said Tuesday that "from that perspective, there's no need to renegotiate the contract." Hogan spoke to reporters after testifying to a state Senate committee.
Hogan -- who was appointed to lead Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. by the architect of the Foxconn deal, former Gov. Scott Walker -- added that the contract is structured to adjust the amount of tax credits given to the company based on how many people it employs is Wisconsin.
"The value of the contract is that the contract is scalable," Hogan said. "We have a solid contract with the company."
The deal calls for Foxconn to build a $10 billion manufacturing and research campus in Mount Pleasant that could employ as many as 13,000. In exchange the state would provide as much as $3 billion in incentives to Foxconn over 15 years.
While $1.5 billion of the Foxconn deal provides tax credits linked to job creation, the remainder is not. The deal provides $1.35 billion linked to how much the company spends on capital investment for facilities, and another $139 million for a sales-tax exemption for construction materials. State and local governments are spending nearly another $1 billion to provide infrastructure and training related to Foxconn.