Tony Evers says case growing for state mask mandate as COVID-19 infections climb

Asked if he would hesitate to pass a mask mandate if there were no concern that such an order would be challenged in court, Evers said, "No."

If a statewide mask mandate is issued, Evers said it would have to take into account how school districts have responded to the pandemic.

“It will look different in different places across the state, and any order that we would do would need to consider that,” Evers said.

Last week, the UW Board of Regents unanimously passed a mask mandate, a few weeks after UW System guidelines recommended masks but stopped short of requiring them.

Anti-mask protest

During Evers' call with reporters on Thursday, between 50 and 75 people opposed to mask mandates, such as the one in Dane County, gathered outside the state Capitol to decry mask-wearing and other government mandates to manage the spreading virus. Some disputed the severity of the virus, while others sang about spreading the virus to instill herd immunity and theorized COVID-19 was simply a way for pharmaceutical companies to rake in profits from a potential vaccine.

Some in attendance said wearing a mask was simply a personal choice and shouldn't be mandated, and that above all, mask mandates are an encroachment upon civil liberties.