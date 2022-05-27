Tony Evers: Ron Johnson's comments linking 'wokeness' to school shootings are 'breathtaking'

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Friday described comments made this week by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson linking “wokeness” and critical race theory to recent school shootings as "breathtaking."

Evers, who is seeking reelection this fall against a packed field of GOP candidates and handed in his nomination signatures Friday, also said he was "surprised" and "disappointed" to see Republican Dean Knudson's unexpected resignation this week from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Knudson said on Wednesday he was stepping down from the commission following mounting pressure he faced from fellow conservatives angry with him because he said former President Donald Trump lost to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking with reporters on Friday outside the Capitol building in Madison, Evers responded to questions regarding comments Johnson, R-Oshkosh, made to Fox Business host Neil Cavuto on Thursday indicating opposition to new gun laws, while also blaming “wokeness” and critical race theory for school shootings just days after a gunman in Texas killed 21 people, almost all of whom were elementary school students.

Johnson also took aim at critical race theory, a decades-old academic framework used in graduate courses to understand how laws and institutions perpetuate racism. It is not taught in elementary schools, though conservatives have often conflated it with lessons focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. The concept has become a campaign talking point among conservatives trying to galvanize their base.

Evers said Johnson's position ignores the findings of a 2019 Marquette Law School Poll that found 80% of Wisconsinites support expanded background checks — including nearly 70% of gun owners.

"For him to say something like that, first of all it is in direct conflict with what the people of Wisconsin want, and frankly it makes no damn sense," Evers said.

Johnson's office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon. Johnson's spokesperson on Twitter pointed to the Republican's comment in the Fox Business interview indicating that "the solution lies in stronger families, more supportive communities, I would argue renewed faith."

“This is a society-wide problem, a society-wide sickness that is not going to be solved by additional gun laws in D.C," Johnson added in the interview.

Elections Commission turnover

Evers also said he was disappointed to see Knudson's abrupt resignation from the state Elections Commission earlier this week. Knudson told the commission on Wednesday that Republican leaders have branded him a "RINO," or Republican in name only, a derogatory term Republicans attach to members of the party they don't feel are loyal enough, for saying that Biden won the state's presidential election.

"Apparently if you disagree with the last election, you’re toast," Evers said. "And what a story to tell about the state of Wisconsin. I understand why he did what he did and it’s somewhat understandable because he’s essentially been thrown out of the party.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, plans to appoint Knudson's replacement before the agency's June 10 meeting. Vos told the Associated Press he's not "ruling anybody in or out" for the seat, including former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who Vos hired last year to lead the one-party review of the 2020 election at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers.

"I can't think of anybody less capable and less prepared to sit on the Wisconsin Elections Commission than (Gableman)," Evers said. "I'm hopeful that the speaker just said that because he didn't want to irritate him, but at the end of the day, if that is a choice that he makes, which I pray that he doesn’t, it will absolutely be the worst.”

Gableman's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Knudson's resignation came as the six-member bipartisan commission was preparing to vote for its next chair, a position that must be held by a Republican member as the current chair is Democratic appointee Ann Jacobs. Under state law, the chair can either be the next member appointed by Vos or Republican commissioner Robert Spindell, who was one of 10 Republicans to sign official-looking paperwork in late 2020 seeking to hand the state's 10 Electoral College Votes to Trump.

The commission has postponed the chair vote until June 10.

State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, a former elections clerk who is not seeking reelection this fall, said she is open to filling the seat vacated by Knudson.

Bernier has taken flak from some Republicans for her criticism of Gableman's review.

Vos' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.