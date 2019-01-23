Democratic Gov. Tony Evers Wednesday walked back a vow he made to withdraw the state from the Affordable Care Act lawsuit less than 24 hours after making the commitment in his first State of the State address.
"The governor has not directed the attorney general to take any specific course of action, he has simply withdrawn his authority for this lawsuit," Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said in a statement.
Evers' reversal comes after the release Wednesday of a memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau that splashed cold water on Evers' plans to withdraw Wisconsin from an ongoing multi-state lawsuit seeking to invalidate the ACA.
The memo, sent to Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, states there is no legal way for the new governor to fulfill his campaign promise to withdraw the state from the suit.
"There is thus no provision … allowing the governor to request, require or approve the attorney general to compromise or discontinue an action," LRB attorney Sarah Walkenhorst wrote. "It is only the Joint Committee on Finance that has the authority to approve any compromise or discontinuance of an action in which the attorney general's participation was requested."
Evers during Tuesday's State of the State address clearly stated he would seek to end the state's participation in the lawsuit.
"I'm announcing tonight that I have fulfilled a promise I made to the people of Wisconsin by directing Attorney General Josh Kaul to withdraw from a lawsuit that would gut coverage for the 2.4 million Wisconsinites who have pre-existing conditions," Evers said in his address.
Evers used different wording in a letter to Kaul, however, stating, "I am immediately withdrawing the authority previously provided under (state law) for Wisconsin to participate in litigation over the Affordable Care Act."
Under previous law, Evers would have had the authority to withdraw the state from the suit. But that all changed after Republicans in December passed their controversial lame-duck law, which eliminated the governor's ability to remove the state from lawsuits without legislative approval.
Despite the legal obstacle, Evers plowed ahead Tuesday in his State of the State address with his vow to remove the state from the suit. The governor sent a letter to Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul Tuesday telling him he had withdrawn the authority for Wisconsin to be a party to the suit.
Kaul after the State of the State address declined to provide detail on if and how he would withdraw the state from the lawsuit, except to say that the Department of Justice would remain consistent with the law.
A Kaul spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
Evers proposal drew immediate ire from Republicans, who described the potential move as an illegal action.
"If you're going to direct the top cop in Wisconsin to take an illegal action, I think everybody should be concerned," said Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, after Evers' speech.