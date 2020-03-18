Tony Evers restricts child care center capacity as state COVID-19 cases top 100

Child care restrictions

Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, child care centers will not be allowed to operate with more than 10 staff members or more than 50 children present at a time, Evers ordered Wednesday. The order remains in effect for the duration of the public health emergency Evers declared last week.

The order will limit the availability of child care services statewide, so providers are asked to give priority to families of healthcare and essential service providers, Evers said in the statement. Those who can keep their children at home are asked to do so.

"I know many Wisconsinites are looking for ways to help during this crisis," Evers said in the statement. "If you are able, keeping your kids at home is one of the actions you can take to have the most impact."

Of the 4,500 childcare providers in the state, Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson said 1,244 providers are licensed to serve more than 50 children at a time. Amundson added that it's difficult to say at this time how many centers across the state already have closed their doors due to coronavirus.

Amundson said the department will be working to connect parents who need child care with services and explore ways of expanding child care offerings statewide.