Tony Evers requests presidential disaster declaration in response to COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

Gov. Tony Evers has requested that President Donald Trump issue a major disaster declaration for the entire state due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Evers issued the request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday, which would cover all 72 counties and the state's federally recognized tribes.

“By seeking this declaration, we are hopeful the state will be able to access critical programs that are needed to deal with the pandemic now, and with the recovery that will be taking place down the road," Evers said in a statement.

Under the request, Evers seeks public assistance, direct assistance, statewide hazard mitigation and assistance programs including crisis counseling, community disaster loans and supplemental nutrition programming.

As of Monday, the Department of Health Services had confirmed 1,221 positive cases of COVID-19 and at least 14 deaths. More than 15,000 people have tested negative.

In addition, more than 200,000 initial unemployment claims have been made in Wisconsin over the last two weeks, according to preliminary numbers from the Department of Workforce Development.

Evers said federal assistance will be necessary to rebuild critical safety nets across the state.