Tony Evers requests federal loan assistance for small businesses hurt by COVID-19 closures

Gov. Tony Evers has requested federal small-business disaster loans in hopes of keeping businesses afloat during the statewide shutdown caused by the spreading COVID-19 coronavirus.
The request underscores the devastating impact the order to close schools, restaurants, retail establishments and other businesses is expected to have on business owners and employees in an effort to slow the spread of the respiratory disease.
“Social distancing and self-isolation are critical steps in reducing and preventing the spread of this virus in our communities, but it comes at an economic cost to our local businesses,” Evers said in a statement.
On Wedensday, Evers submitted a request to the U.S. Small Business Administration for economic injury disaster loan assistance for businesses and private, nonprofit organizations in Wisconsin's 72 counties.
If approved by the SBA, businesses can begin submitting loan applications. Applicants can seek up to $2 million per business to assist with overcoming the temporary loss of revenue.
“The loan assistance from SBA will help alleviate some of the financial burden and stress on our small businesses during this public health crisis," Evers said. "We will continue to work with our federal partners, state officials, and stakeholders to ensure we are improving public safety and health while protecting our state economy.”
As of Tuesday, the state reported 72 positive cases of COVID-19, including 19 in Dane County. Even more concerning, Dane, Milwaukee and Kenosha counties have reported cases of community spread — when individuals become infected and it’s not known how or where they were exposed.
People with cough, fever and shortness of breath or who have traveled to places with widespread COVID-19 or been exposed to people with the disease should contact their doctors about getting tested. Health officials asked people to call ahead so clinics and hospitals can be prepared.
Evers ordered on Tuesday all bars and restaurants in the state to close and banned gatherings of 10 or more people. The order ends sit-down service at bars and restaurants statewide but allows for takeout or carryout orders, typically a small percentage of a restaurant’s revenue.
Also on Tuesday, Evers called on state lawmakers to pass emergency amendments to expedite Wisconsin's unemployment benefits.
Evers said he will issue an executive order asking the Legislature to repeal Wisconsin’s one-week waiting period for unemployment compensation insurance. He also plans to order lawmakers to waive requirements that recipients look for work and make other modifications to speed unemployment benefits to those unable to work during the crisis.
The WEDC Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a $5 million grant program to assist with payroll expenses including paid leave and rent.
The grants, which would be capped at $20,000, will be available to businesses that are unable to secure loans from conventional lenders and borrow from the state’s 23 community-development financial institutions.
Hughes admitted the grant program is a “drop in the bucket” in assisting the state’s more than 92,000 small businesses but said WEDC is considering future efforts to aid businesses, including a possible request for an infusion of funding from the state Legislature.