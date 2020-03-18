Tony Evers requests federal loan assistance for small businesses hurt by COVID-19 closures

As of Tuesday, the state reported 72 positive cases of COVID-19, including 19 in Dane County. Even more concerning, Dane, Milwaukee and Kenosha counties have reported cases of community spread — when individuals become infected and it’s not known how or where they were exposed.

People with cough, fever and shortness of breath or who have traveled to places with widespread COVID-19 or been exposed to people with the disease should contact their doctors about getting tested. Health officials asked people to call ahead so clinics and hospitals can be prepared.

Evers ordered on Tuesday all bars and restaurants in the state to close and banned gatherings of 10 or more people. The order ends sit-down service at bars and restaurants statewide but allows for takeout or carryout orders, typically a small percentage of a restaurant’s revenue.

Also on Tuesday, Evers called on state lawmakers to pass emergency amendments to expedite Wisconsin's unemployment benefits.

Evers said he will issue an executive order asking the Legislature to repeal Wisconsin’s one-week waiting period for unemployment compensation insurance. He also plans to order lawmakers to waive requirements that recipients look for work and make other modifications to speed unemployment benefits to those unable to work during the crisis.