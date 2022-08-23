Tony Evers renews call to use state surplus on tax cuts

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday renewed his call to the GOP-led Legislature to use a portion of Wisconsin's projected budget surplus to cut taxes, reduce fuel prices and cap insulin prices — a proposal Republicans are likely to reject.

The Democratic governor, who is seeking a second term this fall, made the announcement calling for $600 million in annual tax cuts at a stop in Milwaukee, about an hour north of Kenosha, where his Nov. 8 challenger Tim Michels was touring the city on the second anniversary of protests that turned violent following the police shooting of a Black man. Michels accused Evers of trying to "to change the subject" away from the events in Kenosha.

Evers' proposal to spend a portion of the state's projected surplus, which is expected to surpass $5 billion by the end of next June, would include a 10% tax cut for single filers earning $100,000 or less a year and joint filers making $150,000 or less. Under the proposal, individual filers would see a roughly $221 annual reduction in their income taxes, while the median family of four would see a $375 annual tax cut.

Evers said the proposal aims to help those struggling to make ends meet amid national inflation and rising costs.

“Wisconsin families have been through a lot over the past few years, and we know that while our state and economy continue to recover, folks are still worried about rising costs and making ends meet," Evers said in a statement.

Other measures in Evers' proposal include; a repeal of the minimum markup, which would reduce the price of gas by almost 30 cents per gallon; capping insulin copays at $35; spending nearly $100 million to create a caregiver tax credit for those caring for a family member; and expanding the Child and Dependent Care Credit from 50% of the federal credit to 100% to provide almost $30 million in tax cuts to the 107,000 residents who claim the credit.

"Our state is in a strong fiscal position, and there is no reason these dollars should sit in state coffers when families need help now,” Evers added.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau in January projected Wisconsin's surplus would reach $3.8 billion by July 1. The state Department of Revenue last month estimated the surplus would reach $5 billion by next summer, thanks in large part to increased tax collections.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Evers' proposal.

Republicans, who control the state Assembly and Senate, have largely rejected Evers' attempts to call for legislation in the past, including a proposal earlier this year to use a portion of the state surplus to send $150 checks to every Wisconsinite and allocate more funding to schools, as well as child care and caregiver tax credits. Republicans immediately ended a special session called by Evers to take up the measures in March.

The 2021-23 biennial budget signed by Evers included more than $2 billion in income tax cuts, though almost 74% of the cut will go toward individuals making $100,000 or more. Evers has campaigned heavily on the tax cuts, though Republicans have criticized the governor — who had initially called for $1 billion in tax increases, mostly on the wealthy and businesses — for taking credit for cuts they added thanks to record surplus projections.

GOP leaders have indicated plans to pursue tax cuts in the next legislative session, with hopes that Michels defeats the Democratic governor in November.

On Tuesday, Michels, along with Republican attorney general candidate Eric Toney and Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, toured property in Kenosha that was damaged during protests in 2020. Michels has targeted Evers for the way he responded to the protests which came after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, paralyzing him from the waist down.

"Is it any wonder why Governor Evers desperately wants to change the subject and talk about anything other than Kenosha today?" Michels tweeted in response to Evers' announcement. "Does he still have no regrets?"

Michels' tweet was in reference to to Evers' comments in Sept. 2020 that he had "no regrets" about how the state responded to the protests in Kenosha.

"This is obviously an attempt to distract from his failed record in Kenosha dealing with the riot," Vos tweeted. "The date isn't a coincidence. More politics instead of results from Tony Evers, just like the last 4 years."