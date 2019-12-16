Tony Evers renews call for approval of homelessness funding

Gov. Tony Evers is again calling on Republican lawmakers on the state's budget committee to release more than $3 million in annual funding for homelessness initiatives amid legislative inaction.

Evers on Monday sent a letter to the two GOP co-chairs of the Joint Finance Committee, Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, and Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, calling on them to meet Thursday to bypass the Legislature and release funds set aside in the state budget for homelessness initiatives.

"Winter struck hard and early this year," Evers said. "The Wisconsinites most vulnerable to the harsh winter are going without the services and assistance they desperately need during the coldest months of the year."

Evers' Department of Administration requested the funding be released in July. The Joint Finance hasn't released the funding and instead has waited for the full Legislature to authorize the release of the money through several bills.

In June, the Assembly passed a package of eight homelessness bills based on recommendations from the Interagency Council on Homelessness, which was formed under former Gov. Scott Walker’s administration.

But the bills have stalled after the state Senate declined to take them up during its last session of the year in November.