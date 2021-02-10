Tony Evers renewing call for Medicaid expansion opposed by GOP

Gov. Tony Evers will try again to expand Medicaid coverage in Wisconsin, announcing Wednesday that his state budget proposal will also have more than $150 million in other health initiatives, including bolstering student mental health support, addressing the opioid crisis and increasing telehealth accessibility.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has only further exacerbated the need for and underscored the urgency of making sure we have affordable, accessible services available to folks when they need it most, and that's why it's a top priority in our budget," Evers said in a statement.

Evers previously called for expanding Medicaid in his 2019 budget, which the Republican-controlled Legislature rejected. It will likely face the same fate this year. Republicans argue that accepting the federal money to expand the state's BadgerCare Medicaid program amounts to expanding welfare, with no guarantee the federal government will continue to reimburse the state at the same rate.