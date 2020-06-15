Tony Evers rejects UW System Title IX scope statement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Monday rejected a scope statement from the University of Wisconsin System for Title IX changes that follow new rules from President Donald Trump's administration, saying the changes could weaken protections against sexual harassment.

Evers, a former educator and Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction, said in a letter to UW System President Ray Cross he had rejected the proposed rules — which deal with student nonacademic disciplinary procedures — because "the scope statement does not indicate whether UWS will weaken or strengthen the definition of sexual harassment."

“Education and civil rights leaders across the nation have voiced strong concerns about the new federal regulations and the chilling effect they will have on survivors of sexual harassment and sexual assault,” Evers said in the letter.

Evers also said the scope statement does not address the economic impact restricting access to the Title IX complaint process will have on Wisconsin.

"Restricted access to the Title IX complaint process will inevitably result in significant costs, not only to survivors’ physical and emotional well-being, but also the resulting need for increased mental health care services," Evers said in the letter.