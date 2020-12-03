Tony Evers’ redistricting panel weighs public input, map-making options with new technology

Duchin said she expected Districtr would get traction in states where commissions are tasked with drawing new maps, but she added given that every state has "at least some mechanism for public submission of input or testimony, we hope Districtr can be a vheicle for that, even in states where there's no formal process."

After creating a map, individuals can hit the "share" button to generate a web address that could be used to tweet out or email a copy of their rendering to others. Otherwise, they can also be exported into formats that commercial redistricting software could read, a file that can then be shared with elected officials and perhaps serve as a product that the line-drawers could take into account.

Duchin said that could occur by synthesizing information from the maps collected, an activity she said her lab would be able to help states or commissions with.

Ford encouraged members of the public interested in learning more about the process to explore tools like Districtr, tune into the commission's meetings or check out the panel's website.

"Getting more knowledge on the subject, it's kind of in the same shoes that we're in right now," Ford said of his fellow commissioners. "The more we learn about it, the more complex the questions become, the more we learn the gravity of what we're doing and the importance of remaining transparent and the importance of having the people of Wisconsin reflected in this map."

