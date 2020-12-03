Tony Evers’ redistricting panel weighs public input, map-making options with new technology

The head of a redistricting commission formed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is looking at how to incorporate new technology and perhaps a new official form of public input as members gear up to propose district boundaries next year.
Those public comments could come through the submission of individually drawn maps, in addition to the feedback collected through the panel’s website and during the commission’s virtual public hearings in all eight of the state’s congressional districts.
But with the process still in its early stages, it’s currently unknown which, if any, software program and other tools the nine-member People's Maps Commission will ultimately decide to use, both to create district boundaries and consider further public input on mapping and other key principles used in redistricting.
Commission Chair Christopher Ford, a Whitefish Bay resident and emergency medicine physician, stressed in a recent interview the commission is currently in “the data acquisition phase” where members are still learning “about the physical process of putting together a map,” while seeking to create a rubric of sorts for approaching the task.
While public commentary has been central to the body’s work thus far, Ford noted the commission hasn’t yet discussed or determined a potential process for the public to submit maps to the panel “because it is so new and because we are so early on in the process.”
“Public testimony, public submission and public feedback are at the heart of what we want to do,” he added.
Submitting maps as part of a public comment period isn't a new idea, but it appears there were few official channels to do so in 2011 as boundaries were drawn. One of the states that did so was Utah, where officials set up their own website for individuals to officially turn in their proposals at the time, though individuals elsewhere still sought to submit maps through other channels.
One resource the commission could use to make creating and collecting those submissions easier, called Districtr, was developed in part by Tufts University math professor Moon Duchin and recapped as part of her testimony at the commission’s Nov. 19 hearing, which also featured public comments from residents of Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.
While other public software packages that allow individuals to draw their own district lines exist, Duchin, a co-leader of the Metric Geometry and Gerrymandering Group, said in an interview last week that Districtr seeks to provide "maximum accessibility to make not only drawing districts, but also this idea of communities of interest, more visible in the process."
Districtr allows users to draw Congressional district boundaries from scratch in select states, including Wisconsin. But it also lets people identify communities that they believe should remain intact, within the confines of the same district, when the districts are recreated.
The "communities of interest" idea is one principle of redistricting that's considered when creating new district boundaries (others include equal population, compactness, contiguity and political competitiveness). As the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau explained in a 2016 redistricting analysis, "communities of interest" center around the idea of grouping like-minded or similar individuals "so they may elect a representative that reflects their common values," such as common economic status, ethnicity, language culture or political philosophy.
"Respect for communities of interest is a principle often observed in the redistricting process but must be viewed separately from those racial, ethnic, or linguistic groups who are protected by federal law," the analysis notes.
Ford, the commission head, said before creating maps, the commission wants to “hammer down some of our definitions” surrounding redistricting principles such as communities of interest.
Districtr, he noted, is “potentially a means of doing that,” but he cautioned the commission is still learning about its technological options
The panel has ample time to do so. With five public hearings on tap in the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 6th and 7th Congressional Districts through April, and U.S. Census data not reaching the states until spring, commissioners have at least three more months to prepare.
Evers created the nonpartisan redistricting board in a January 2020 executive order as a way to increase accountability in the Republican-controlled Legislature, he said. The idea, first proposed in that year’s State of the State address, was panned by GOP legislative leaders.
The commission-drawn maps could ultimately be removed by the Legislature or ignored in lieu of a different, likely Republican-backed proposal to redraw the lines.
In Wisconsin, congressional and state legislative district boundaries are drawn by lawmakers and passed by both houses following the release of federal Census data, with review by the governor. Frequently, those maps end up being drawn by the courts under cases of disagreement between the two branches.
That didn’t happen after the 2010 Census, though the newly approved lines did face legal challenges. The legislative maps drawn then, currently in place, are a product of complete Republican control of state government, when the Legislature was able to implement its own lines with the approval of then-Gov. Scott Walker.
Given the state of divided government now (and Republicans’ inability to acquire veto-proof majorities in the Senate and Assembly), the maps are likely to again end up in the courts. But the commission-drawn lines, if discarded during the legislative process, could then come into play in the legal process as judges make their determination.
But well before Wisconsin’s or any other state’s district boundaries reach the courts, Duchin said officials could leverage Districtr or other software tools to their advantage.
Duchin said she expected Districtr would get traction in states where commissions are tasked with drawing new maps, but she added given that every state has "at least some mechanism for public submission of input or testimony, we hope Districtr can be a vheicle for that, even in states where there's no formal process."
After creating a map, individuals can hit the "share" button to generate a web address that could be used to tweet out or email a copy of their rendering to others. Otherwise, they can also be exported into formats that commercial redistricting software could read, a file that can then be shared with elected officials and perhaps serve as a product that the line-drawers could take into account.
Duchin said that could occur by synthesizing information from the maps collected, an activity she said her lab would be able to help states or commissions with.
Ford encouraged members of the public interested in learning more about the process to explore tools like Districtr, tune into the commission's meetings or check out the panel's website.
"Getting more knowledge on the subject, it's kind of in the same shoes that we're in right now," Ford said of his fellow commissioners. "The more we learn about it, the more complex the questions become, the more we learn the gravity of what we're doing and the importance of remaining transparent and the importance of having the people of Wisconsin reflected in this map."
