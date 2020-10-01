Tony Evers' redistricting commission kicks off with testimony from Eric Holder

Former Democratic U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder on Thursday addressed the first meeting of the commission Gov. Tony Evers wants to draw the state's political maps, saying fair maps will help reduce partisan rancor and the political polarization that have divided the country.

Holder's address and the meeting of the newly formed People's Maps Commission, made up of members from Wisconsin's eight congressional districts, come as lawmakers gear up to draw the next set of political boundaries that will be used for the next decade.

"With fair maps, you can have political debates that are not pushed to the extremes, but toward reasonable solutions and principled compromises," Holder told the virtual meeting of People's Maps Commissioners. "With fair maps, you can help lower the temperature in Madison and in the halls of Congress in Washington, D.C., and with fair maps, you are more likely to have representatives who truly reflect the will of the people."

Holder currently serves as the chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. He said partisan gerrymandering has bred gridlock, polarization and cynicism about democracy, and said the problem can't be solved by politicians alone.