Tony Evers recall effort: organizer says minimum signatures collected to trigger recall

Amid the last-minute swirl of campaign events and just two weeks before the presidential election, the prospect of yet another statewide contest in the near future is looking like a real possibility.

Misty Polewczynski, the organizer of a petition to recall Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, said she has surpassed the threshold of 668,327 valid petition signatures required to trigger a statewide recall election as a 60-day window to collect and submit them comes to a close.

"We set a goal of one million, we have exceeded the minimum required and are working towards the goal," Polewczynski said in an email to the Wisconsin State Journal.

The State Journal, however, is unable to independently verify whether Polewczynski has reached her goal.

Polewczynski declined to provide the exact number of signatures she's collected so far because she says the number of signatures keep growing.

"(We) are working diligently to ensure we have enough to cushion any challenges Evers may make," she said. "We will be ready."

Polewczynski told the Racine Journal Times she had collected 623,000 signatures as of Thursday, about 45,000 signatures from the amount needed to trigger a statewide vote.