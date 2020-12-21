Tony Evers reaches out to GOP lawmakers in hopes of reaching compromise on COVID-19 package

Gov. Tony Evers on Monday sent a pared down version of a COVID-19 relief package to Republican lawmakers and beckoned them to reach a deal with him before the new year, an unlikely prospect given the divide between the two parties.
The Democratic governor and GOP leaders — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg — have been discussing potential COVID-19 legislation over the last several weeks, but so far have not reached an agreement. In addition, LeMahieu has said the Senate is not expected to convene before the end of the year.
Evers sent Vos and LeMahieu two bills, one of which includes a compromise bill that drops some items Republicans have said they would reject, such as suspending the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits; waiving in-person appearance requirements and preventing people from being evicted from their homes.
The bill also includes Assembly GOP proposals like eliminating the backlog of unemployment claims and expanding call center hours and allowing the Republican-led budget committee authority to transfer up to $100 million for appropriations. Assembly Republicans had originally proposed a $100 million package, compared with a $541 million proposal from Evers last month.
"Wisconsinites are demanding and deserve the legislature to reconvene and pass legislation that addresses the continuing needs of our response to COVID-19," Evers wrote in the letter. "I agree, and I hope at the very least this first compromise bill will be sent to my desk quickly and without delay, even if it means meeting during the next two weeks, and remain hopeful it will only be the first of several bills passed by the Legislature to support our state’s continued response to this pandemic."
Evers also proposed a second bill for Republican consideration that would extend measures passed back in April to suspend the one-week waiting period and work search requirements for unemployment benefits and a waiver of student assessments. Both Vos and LeMahieu expressed a lack of support for both unemployment measures earlier this month.
"While it is clear from our meetings that your caucuses are unwilling to include them in this initial package, the fact remains these items are necessary," Evers said of the second bill.
The offices of Vos and LeMahieu did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.
While discussions have been taking place for more than a month on potential COVID-19 legislation, there has been little apparent momentum in the direction of actual legislation before the close of 2020. One potential impasse includes Republicans' desire for oversight of future virus-related spending and the state’s ongoing vaccine deployment efforts.
“Whatever money is authorized, either through the federal government or state government, there definitely needs to be legislative oversight over how this new money is spent,” LeMahieu said earlier this month.
However, Evers has expressed concern that such oversight would be both cumbersome and time-consuming.
The Legislature has not convened to discuss COVID-19 legislation since April.
State Journal reporter Riley Vetterkind contributed to this report.
Choosing my five favorite stories of 2020 seems almost paradoxical.
This year has felt like one exhausting slog of pandemic stories, state Legislature updates and, oh yeah, a presidential election thrown in for good measure. Thanks to a split government, there's been no shortage of politically-charged stories here in Wisconsin and the partisan divide has, maybe unsurprisingly, felt as wide as ever throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
I don't know if "favorite" is the best way to describe them, but here are a few stories from 2020 that stood out to me:
Back in March, Gov. Tony Evers issued the state's first public health emergency in response to the then-emerging pandemic. At the time, Wisconsin had reported eight total cases of COVID-19.
As the pandemic progressed, positive cases and deaths climbed and state lawmakers battled over the appropriate response. In May, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers' stay-at-home order, a decision that still resonates today with the state's coronavirus-related measures.
One story I was particularly excited about before I officially started working for the State Journal was the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. However, like most things this year, the pandemic drastically altered that plan.
In non-pandemic news, the state in October formally denied billions of dollars in state tax credits to Foxconn Technology Group — a story we managed to get before any other outlet in the state through records requests and sourcing.
Lastly, in November I worked on a story about how GOP-drawn legislative maps once again disproportionately benefited Republicans in state elections. Wisconsin is headed toward another legal battle next year when the next batch of 10-year maps are drawn.
Feel free to read my top stories below, or check out my other state government articles from this year, (by my count, there have been more than 300 so far).
Also, thanks to all the subscribers out there. This year has been challenging on so many people, so your support is so much appreciated.
