Gov. Tony Evers Thursday re-appointed most members of state boards that had briefly lost their roles after a Dane County judge last week vacated their appointments on the grounds they were confirmed illegally.
But while most of those Gov. Scott Walker appointees would be able to resume their roles, 15 positions, including some higher-profile appointees, remain in limbo, including UW System Regent Scott Beightol and Ellen Nowak, who served as commissioner of the Public Service Commission. Evers did not include those positions on the list of re-appointments.
Evers' action on the board appointments Thursday is the latest move in a continuing legal battle over December's lame-duck laws that has thrown state government into disarray.
In an "extraordinary session" in December, Republicans in the state Legislature pushed through laws curbing the governor's and attorney general's powers and additionally confirmed 82 board appointments Walker had previously made.
The laws prevent Evers from pulling the state out of lawsuits without legislative approval and prohibit Attorney General Josh Kaul from settling cases without legislative approval. They also give the Legislature the right to intervene in lawsuits using their own attorneys rather than Kaul's Department of Justice lawyers. In the past lawmakers needed a judge's permission to join cases.
The laws are designed to weaken Evers and Kaul, who are both Democrats, and to ensure that Republicans can defend in court state laws that Evers and Kaul don't support.
The laws have been the subject of multiple legal challenges brought by liberal groups.
But a Dane County Judge last week struck down those laws, including the appointments, because they were made during a session of the Legislature he deemed to be illegal. Evers Friday acted swiftly to affirm the judge's decision by rescinding all 82 appointments.
On Wednesday, the the legal battle was thrown into further chaos after a Wisconsin Appeals Court issued a stay temporarily suspending the Dane County judge's ruling. Republicans argued the ruling meant the 82 appointees were back in their jobs, but the governor's office pushed back.
As he alluded to earlier in the week, Evers Thursday opted to re-appoint 67 of the people Walker had appointed and the Senate confirmed during the extraordinary session.
Evers and Republicans are still at odds over whether the governor is within his legal authority to rescind or make new appointments.
Earlier Thursday Misha Tseytlin, an attorney for the Republican-controlled Legislature wrote to Evers' attorneys, warning them that Evers would be violating the law if he didn't reinstate all 82 appointments. The Appeals Court judge who issued the stay on Wednesday was not clear about the status of the appointees, although Tseytlin in his letter disagreed, contending Wednesday's decision makes clear Evers is out of bounds.
Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff previously said Wednesday's ruling "does not invalidate the withdrawal of the appointees, nor does it affect the governor’s ability to make appointments to those vacant positions."
Baldauff reiterated that position Thursday, and said his office is working to fill the other 15 positions in the near future.
One of Walker's appointees, PSC Commissioner Ellen Nowak, tried to return to her job as chairwoman of the Public Service Commission along with her assistant, Bob Seitz.
A security guard stopped both of them and a human resources manager appeared and took them into a private room. When they emerged, Nowak said she had been told that Gov. Tony Evers' administration doesn't believe the stay reinstates the Walker appointees.
"Now I'll go home and walk my dog, I guess," Nowak said. "It's really unfortunate we're at this stage."
Meanwhile, in another legal blow to Republicans, Dane County Judge Frank Remington in a separate lawsuit Monday issued a narrower ruling halting enforcement of a key provision of one of the lame-duck laws that gave lawmakers, instead of the governor, final say on whether the state attorney general ends or settled the state's involvement in a lawsuit.
Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said they would seek to appeal the ruling.