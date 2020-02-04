Tony Evers questions Iowa's caucus, first-in-nation status

As Iowans, party officials and Democratic presidential candidates continued to wait Tuesday for the state's caucus results, Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers questioned Iowa's overall process, as well as the state's first-in-the-nation status.

When asked by reporters if challenges faced Monday by the Iowa Democratic Party — complications with technology and reporting inconsistencies prevented the party from being able to announce Monday's highly anticipated caucus results well into Tuesday afternoon — could create issues for the Democratic Party, Evers drew criticism to the caucus process in general.

Evers' touched on common criticisms of the Iowa caucus, including the time commitment and attendance barriers faced by some voters including parents.

"I’ve always viewed what happens in Iowa, and I think last night proved it, there’s a bit of voter suppression going on," Evers said. "I'm just hoping that the Democratic Party looks at this in a serious way, not that its about the goof ups that happen, but more importantly is this a good way to give people a chance to vote?"

Asked if Iowa should maintain its first-in-the-nation status, Evers said, "I think we should look at something different."

Democratic Party officials have said they plan to release at least some of the caucus results Tuesday.

