In the wake of dual mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called on Republicans to take up new gun control legislation imposing universal background checks and a so-called red flag law.
Evers on Monday joined Attorney General Josh Kaul in offering tepid support for so-called red flag laws, which permit police or family members to petition state courts to order the temporary removal of firearms from people who present a danger to others or themselves. He also called for background checks that would cover "every sale" of a weapon. Wisconsin currently does not require private sellers to conduct a background check when transferring a firearm.
But as the governor admitted himself, any gun-related measures are almost certain to face stiff opposition in the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate.
"The bottom line is our Legislature has avoided this issue totally," Evers told reporters in Wauwatosa. "We need to know that the other side is going to take this issue seriously."
His comments come after gunmen in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend committed mass shootings resulting in at least 31 deaths. Evers underscored the fact Wisconsin is not immune to mass shootings, noting that Monday marks the seventh anniversary of a mass shooting at a Sikh Temple in Oak Creek that left 7 dead, including the perpetrator.
So far, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, haven't responded to requests for comment.
Their Republican counterpart in Washington, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, stopped short of calling for stricter gun control measures such as universal background checks, but did signal support for red flag laws.
Johnson in a statement said Americans must "seriously re-evaluate how our society treats mental illness to keep firearms out of the hands of people who pose a danger to themselves and their communities."
President Donald Trump in remarks to the nation early Monday offered support for red flag legislation. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, said he intends to introduce legislation aimed at incentivizing states to pass red flag laws and added Trump is supportive of the measure.
Attorney General Kaul, a Democrat, renewed a push on Monday for red flag laws, citing public support those laws as well as universal background checks.
But while red flags laws may be gaining traction, Evers and others have expressed skepticism about such laws stripping Americans of their constitutional rights.
"Clearly, when you take away people’s rights to participate in democracy, that’s something we have to consider," Evers said.
Gun rights advocates argue red flag laws are constitutionally dubious because they infringe upon people's rights before they've committed any criminal activity.
Proponents, however, say such laws allow law enforcement and family members to take action before someone commits an atrocity.
Vos has previously said he is open to the idea of a red flag law, but that he's concerned about the scope being too broad. When advocates pushed for red flag legislation earlier this year, Fitzgerald said he was concerned over any proposal that allowed the government to take firearms away from citizens without due process.
Evers on Monday stopped short of calling for a special session of the Legislature to take up legislation addressing gun violence. In 2018, his Republican predecessor, former Gov. Scott Walker, convened the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass a $100 million school safety plan in the wake of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead.
The package, which the Legislature approved, included grants for schools to enhance building security and to increase coordination between schools and law enforcement.
