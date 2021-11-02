 Skip to main content
Tony Evers: Prosecute if election laws were broken as alleged by Racine County sheriff
Tony Evers: Prosecute if election laws were broken as alleged by Racine County sheriff

Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that Racine County officials should file charges if they believe election laws were broken at a Mount Pleasant nursing home as alleged by a local sheriff who supports former President Donald Trump.

"It's pretty simple," the Democratic governor said at a Capitol news conference after noting the allegations haven't been proven yet. "It's not something that should be made more complex by the politics. Somebody screwed up, they should be prosecuted. Simple as that."

Last week, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling called on the Wisconsin Department of Justice to investigate a decision by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission last year to instruct local elections officials to send absentee ballots to nursing home residents instead of dispatching poll workers to them to oversee voting in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The allegations are the latest example of Trump supporters seeking to undermine confidence in the 2020 election in a critical battleground state that President Joe Biden carried.

Evers noted that the state Elections Commission can't bring charges and said the matter should be left to local officials, the Journal Sentinel reported.

"If indeed something happened at a single Racine (County) nursing home, that should be investigated and charges brought if there's a crime," Evers said.

Schmaling has contended crimes occurred at the Ridgewood Care Center but has not recommended any charges. District Attorney Patricia Hanson has not said whether she is considering bringing any.

Watch now: Midwest reaction to Election Day and its aftermath

Here's how communities in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana handled the historic 2020 election and reacted to its aftermath. 

