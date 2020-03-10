Tony Evers proposes flood bills even though Assembly is done

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed a multimillion dollar package of legislation Tuesday designed to control spring flooding, hoping to convince Republicans to reconvene the state Assembly to pass them.

Assembly Republicans adjourned their two-year session in February and aren't expected to return to Madison until the 2021-2022 session begins in January. The Senate is scheduled to meet one last time this month before adjourning its two-year session but Republicans who control that chamber almost certainly won't spend the floor session voting on anything coming from Evers' office.

Kit Beyer, a spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in an email to The Associated Press that the chamber's floor session is over but that Vos might consider the bills next session if legislators from both parties can work together on them. An aide for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, had no immediate comment.

Evers' spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, didn't immediately return a message inquiring about how the governor might persuade the GOP to take up the bills.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Republican refusal to consider the bills could play into Evers' hand; if flooding strikes the state hard this spring he could attack Republicans for not doing enough to stop it, scoring points with his base.