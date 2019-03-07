Democratic Gov. Tony Evers requested more than $2.5 billion in his two-year building projects proposal, with close to half of the proposed money going to the University of Wisconsin System.
The 2019-21 capital request is about three times larger than former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who requested $803 million in his 2017-19 capital budget request.
About $2 billion of Evers’ request would come from state-funded borrowing.
State agencies submitted about $3.4 billion in requests last fall to address a growing backlog of deferred maintenance and lack of money in recent budgets, according to Evers.
UW System
Nearly $1.1 billion would go to the UW System, $506 million of which would be funded through state borrowing. That’s about half of what UW System officials requested in state-funded borrowing in August.
Major university projects to be funded through state borrowing under Evers’ proposal include: a $129 million chemistry building at UW-Milwaukee, a $128 million expansion and renovation of UW-Madison’s veterinary medicine building and adjoining hospital, $109 million to fund the first phase of a new science building at UW-Eau Claire, $83 million for the second phase of a science center at UW-La Crosse, $38 million for UW System-wide classroom renovations and technology upgrades and $35 million for System-wide utility improvements.
About $393 million in university projects would be funded through program revenue, such as student fees for housing and parking. These projects include a $35 million renovation of UW-Milwaukee’s student union, a $59 million renovation and addition to UW-Madison’s Sellery Hall, $78 million in renovation and repairs to Camp Randall Stadium and a $48 million addition and renovation to the Kohl Center.
Evers’ proposal for the UW System does not include a student health and wellness Center for UW-Stevens Point and a new residence hall at UW-La Crosse, which the System requested last summer.
Evers requested $572 million to go toward maintenance of state-owned buildings, many of which were constructed decades ago that are breaking down with increasing frequency and unpredictability.
Three hundred million of the maintenance money would go toward UW System buildings, which is the largest owner of physical space in state government with more than 1,800 buildings covering more than 62 million square feet.
About $873 million would go toward construction across all other agencies.
Corrections
The budget request includes full funding to revamp the state’s juvenile correctional facilities, providing $115 million to build as any as three state-run juvenile detention centers that will partially replace the embattled Lincoln Hills Youth prison when it eventually closes.
Evers’ proposal fulfills most of the Department of Corrections’ requests to add additional space at its facilities. However, the governor rejected a $40 million request to construct an 800-bed housing unit at the Robert Ellsworth Correctional Center, a women’s prison in Racine County.
How much of Evers’ request will pass through the Republican-controlled Legislature is unclear.
The State Building Commission will meet March 20 to vote on the governor’s recommendations and then the list moves on to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance by the first Tuesday in April.
This story will be updated.