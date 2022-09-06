Tony Evers proposes $2 billion increase in public school funding

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday unveiled plans to boost public school funding by nearly $2 billion in the next biennial budget process, a proposal that the Democratic governor plans for formally introduce next year if he is reelected to a second term this fall.

Evers' proposal, which would tap into a portion of Wisconsin's projected $5 billion state budget surplus, comes almost two months before his Nov. 8 matchup with Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. The plan would also need to be approved by the GOP-led Legislature next year in order to go into effect.

“Budgets are about priorities, and that's why building our biennial budget always begins for me with doing what’s best for our kids, and we know our kids, families, and schools need our help now more than ever to get caught up, get more educators and staff in our classrooms, and ensure every kid has the support and resources they need to be successful,” Evers said in a statement.

Evers' proposal would spend more than $240 million on mental health categorical aid for students, provide funds so each school district can hire at least one full-time mental health professional, expand access to affordable school meals, and spend $750 million over the 2023-25 biennium to increase special education aid.

Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., summed up Evers' proposal as "more money and more bureaucracy."

"The tired, old Evers approach has not worked," Michels said in a statement. "He’s spent his career in education and our schools keep getting worse, especially (Milwaukee Public Schools). I will get Wisconsin headed in the right direction. I will empower parents with greater access to information and more options for their kids."

Michels has pledged to expand private school vouchers to all students in Wisconsin, a proposal Evers has opposed.

Other components of the governor's plan include proposals to increase school district revenue limits by $350 per pupil in the 2022-23 school year and another $650 per pupil in the following year. Per pupil aid would also increase under Evers' plan, by $24 per student in the 2022-23 school year and $45 in the following year. The governor's plan would also spend about $800 million to reduce the per pupil aid increases' impact on local property taxes.

School district revenue limits are capped by the state Legislature, limiting what schools can raise from state aid and property taxes. With revenue limits capped, many local districts have asked voters to approve local levy increases in order to cover costs and maintain staffing levels.

School officials have repeatedly pointed to the 0% increase in revenue limits in the state's current biennial budget as a main reason they're unable to hire more staff to support special-needs students, or to pay the current staff higher wages.

State Superintendent Jill Underly, who joined Evers in the announcement, will formally request the funding later this month.

“We must provide robust assistance in our upcoming budget to meet the needs of our children," Underly said in a statement. "Staff working in our schools are doing incredible work every single day. But with an unclear picture of future revenue, and a growing labor shortage, a historic investment is necessary to stabilize our school system."

This story will be updated.