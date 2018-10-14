The Democratic nominee for governor, Tony Evers, is proposing a 10-percent income tax cut for individuals making no more than $100,000 a year and families making no more than $150,000.
In a brief overview of his plan provided exclusively to the Wisconsin State Journal, Evers said he would pay for most of the $340 million cut by scaling back a tax credit for manufacturers and agricultural producers.
Under the plan, Evers' campaign said 86 percent of Wisconsin's low- and middle-income tax filers would see an across-the-board 10-percent cut in the amount of income taxes they pay.
Evers, who faces Republican Gov. Scott Walker in the Nov. 6 election, did not specify how he would change the state's tax code to provide the cut.
“For eight years Scott Walker has rewarded the wealthy and the special interests. That's not fair. It’s time the middle class gets a break,” Evers said.
The proposal comes as Walker has cast Evers in recent campaign ads as eager to raise taxes.
Walker's campaign responded by saying Evers is "actively campaigning on an agenda" that raises taxes. Evers has been open to increasing the state gas tax and wants to raise limits on how much school districts can increase their property tax levies.
"Hard-working families won't be fooled by last-minute media stunts attempting to erase this fact," Walker spokesman Austin Altenburg said.
Evers' campaign said he's open to giving the tax cut through a tax deduction or by cutting or changing tax rates. He would work with state revenue officials to determine the best way to implement it as part of his first budget proposal in early 2019, his campaign said.
Evers said the tax cut would be done "without adding to the deficit by cutting wasteful spending, ending duplicative programs, and phasing out Walker's millionaire and corporate welfare giveaway."
The latter refers to the manufacturing and agriculture tax credit, which -- after being adopted in 2011 and phased in from 2013 to 2016 -- has virtually eliminated income-tax liability for manufacturers and agricultural producers that claim it. Eligible individuals and businesses may claim the nonrefundable credit for 7.5 percent of eligible income from manufacturing or agricultural production.
Evers' plan calls for capping the credit at $300,000 in annual income. He has called the credit a "handout" for "wealthy corporate interest" while emphasizing nearly 80 percent of its benefit goes to filers, including individuals and businesses, making more than $1 million a year.
The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated last year the credit would reduce state tax revenues by $334 million in the 2018-19 fiscal year. Evers' plan would eliminate nearly 90 percent of the credit's cost to the state, reducing it to about $40 million a year, his campaign estimates.
Walker has cast the credit as key to the state’s recent growth in manufacturing employment and said 88 percent of its beneficiaries are small businesses.
“If we were to wipe that out, we would be taking out a lot of the growth and prosperity in this state,” Walker told Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce at a recent event.e