Tony Evers: Prioritizing funding for schools offering in-person classes is 'out of the question'

Evers closed school buildings across the state last April as coronavirus cases began to climb. The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers' stay-at-home order limiting business activity across the state the following month, but left in place the closure of schools until the fall.

State Republicans and parents have expressed mounting frustration that school districts are not reopening fast enough, despite concerns from some officials that doing so could increase the spread of COVID-19. Madison is planning to reopen schools for some students starting Tuesday, but has faced pushback from teachers.

“The science is clear; the best place for our kids is in the classroom," the lawmakers said in the letter to Evers. "If you care about science, if you care about closing achievement gaps and if you care about equity, then you will get our kids back to school in person.”

The governor has allowed local school districts to decide when they wish to resume in-person instruction and many have reopened or plan to in the coming weeks.