Tony Evers postpones statewide election until June 9, GOP leaders promise to challenge the order

However, on Friday, Evers called on the GOP-led Legislature to convene to take up emergency legislation to eliminate in-person voting and extend the deadlines for requesting and returning absentee ballots. The proposal also called for mailing an absentee ballot to every remaining voter in the state who has not requested one.

In a Saturday statement, Evers accused GOP leaders of "playing politics with public safety" by ignoring the proposal.

"It’s wrong," Evers said in the statement. "No one should have to choose between their health and their right to vote. Being a good leader means listening to the experts, being willing to adjust our course based on the science, and making the tough decisions necessary to protect the people of our state."

Representatives with the offices of Fitzgerald and Vos did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

More than 1.2 million absentee ballots had been requested in the state by Monday, shattering previous records for any election. So far, more than 720,000 ballots have been returned.

Wisconsin election officials have been under immense pressure to keep up with preparations for the election and to mail out a record number of absentee ballots as officials have promoted such voting to protect voter and poll worker safety.