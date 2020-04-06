Tony Evers postpones statewide election until June 9, GOP leaders promise to challenge the order

Gov. Tony Evers on Monday postponed Tuesday’s statewide election until June 9 after Republicans who control the Legislature declined to take any action to eliminate in-person voting amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Just minutes after Evers issued the order, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, issued a joint statement indicating they will challenge the directive in Wisconsin State Supreme Court, while also calling on municipal clerks to plan to proceed with the Tuesday election.
The governor’s 11th-hour decision via executive order will also allow local officeholders to remain in their posts until successors have been elected.
Evers late last week called the Assembly and Senate into special session to eliminate in-person voting following outcry from public health officials, local poll workers, mayors and others over the risk a physical election poses to spreading the novel coronavirus that has caused at least 68 deaths in Wisconsin.
"As municipalities are consolidating polling locations, and absent legislative or court action, I cannot in good conscience stand by and do nothing," Evers said in a statement. "The bottom line is that I have an obligation to keep people safe, and that’s why I signed this executive order today."
Republican leaders in the Senate and Assembly immediately rebuked Evers' order.
“The clerks of this state should stand ready to proceed with the election. The governor’s executive order is clearly an unconstitutional overreach," Fizgerald and Vos said in the joint statement. “The governor himself has repeatedly acknowledged he can’t move the election. Just last week a federal judge said he did not have the power to cancel the election and Governor Evers doesn’t either. Governor Evers can’t unilaterally run the state.”
Evers' order again called the Legislature into special session on Tuesday to act upon legislation to set a new in-person voting date for the election, although his executive order suspending Tuesday's in-person vote was crafted to occur without legislative action. It's unclear whether the order will withstand scrutiny from the courts.
In less than a minute Monday, the chief clerk of the Assembly convened and adjourned the session until Wednesday. No lawmakers were present for the session. The Senate made a similar move earlier in the day. Evers' order on Monday again directed the Legislature to meet in special session to formally change the new election date, although the election would remain suspended with or without legislative action.
In late March, Evers, Fitzgerald and Vos agreed with plans to move forward with the election, which features a Wisconsin Supreme Court race, presidential primary and hundreds of local races.
However, on Friday, Evers called on the GOP-led Legislature to convene to take up emergency legislation to eliminate in-person voting and extend the deadlines for requesting and returning absentee ballots. The proposal also called for mailing an absentee ballot to every remaining voter in the state who has not requested one.
In a Saturday statement, Evers accused GOP leaders of "playing politics with public safety" by ignoring the proposal.
"It’s wrong," Evers said in the statement. "No one should have to choose between their health and their right to vote. Being a good leader means listening to the experts, being willing to adjust our course based on the science, and making the tough decisions necessary to protect the people of our state."
Representatives with the offices of Fitzgerald and Vos did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
More than 1.2 million absentee ballots had been requested in the state by Monday, shattering previous records for any election. So far, more than 720,000 ballots have been returned.
Wisconsin election officials have been under immense pressure to keep up with preparations for the election and to mail out a record number of absentee ballots as officials have promoted such voting to protect voter and poll worker safety.
Following the governor's order and Republicans' vow to petition the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe told local elections officials to press ahead with preparations as if the election were occurring tomorrow.
"We must continue making preparation in earnest tomorrow," Wolfe wrote. "If the election is moved to the 9th we will adjust accordingly, but all we can do today is prepare for tomorrow."
