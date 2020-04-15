Tony Evers plans to sign 'imperfect' COVID-19 response package

EMS wasn’t included with hospitals, nursing homes and other providers in state lists of who should get the federal money, but should be, Anderson said. Medicaid rates for EMS haven’t gone up since 2008 and are only at 42% of federal Medicare payments, he said.

“We take care of everyone that needs our help,” he said. “We’re doing that in the face of a pandemic.”

Efforts by Democratic members to amend the bill to provide resources for businesses and health care providers, while also adjusting state election rules to mail ballots to every registered voter and remove state voter ID rules, were tabled by the GOP majority. Republican in the Senate did not comment on the proposed amendments.

“This bill is imperfect and it might be the first bill of a number that we are going to have to pass in the Legislature, but it is timely and I think it’s been well thought out," Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said Wednesday. "We aim to reopen the economy as soon as possible and get back to the normal lives we all were very used to living.”

Lawmakers have not indicated if and when they plan to convene again to take up future legislation.