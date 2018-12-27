Gov.-elect Tony Evers has announced his successor as the state's top education official: one of his top deputies and a former Madison school principal, Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who will be Wisconsin's first African-American state superintendent.
Evers, elected governor in November, will remain state superintendent until he takes the oath as governor Jan. 7, at which point he will appoint Stanford Taylor. Evers released the news Thursday in a statement.
In a brief interview with the State Journal, Stanford Taylor pledged "continued stability" within the department. She said she'll continue what she described as Evers' "agenda of equity" that includes attempting to reduce the state's achievement gap for students of color, which is among the worst of any state.
"I'm just honored that Tony would place confidence in me to do this job," Stanford Taylor said.
Evers could call a special election to fill the nonpartisan state superintendent post. But Evers said last month he plans to hold the job until he takes the oath as governor on Jan. 7, then resign as state superintendent and appoint a successor.
Stanford Taylor will hold the position until April 2021, the end of the term to which Evers was elected.
Evers, in the statement, called Stanford Taylor "a dedicated, thoughtful leader."
“She is known and respected throughout the education community for her commitment to equity and her work to help all students reach academic success," Evers said.
The Republican chairman of the state Senate Education Committee, Sen. Luther Olsen, R-Ripon, also praised the pick -- saying "I think she'll do a great job as superintendent."
Stanford Taylor has been an assistant state superintendent since 2001 and is one of five who now serve under Evers. She heads the Division for Learning Support, which includes special education, one of the agency's largest teams.
Before joining the department, Stanford Taylor spent more than two decades in the Madison school district. That includes stints as principal at Marquette and Lincoln elementary schools and at Wright Middle School. She also served as president of the local teachers union.
Stanford Taylor, along with her siblings, were among a few African-American families to integrate the schools in her birthplace of Marks, Miss. She came to Wisconsin to attend the UW–Madison to pursue a degree in elementary education before joining the Madison district.
A release from the Public Instruction department notes state law allows the governor to appoint a replacement to serve out the remainder of the term of state superintendent when the position is vacated. The release says the last time such an appointment occurred was when then-state-Superintendent Herbert Grover resigned and former Gov. Tommy Thompson appointed former Gov. Lee Dreyfus to the post.