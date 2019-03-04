Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the state Department of Transportation to draft a plan expanding hours at Department of Motor Vehicle offices so people can more easily get driver's licenses and voter identification cards.
Evers said the plan may include keeping DMV offices open on weekends or evenings. The plan's purpose is to expand access for people relying on public transportation or have limited mobility.
Transportation officials must review and update its communication with DMV visitors on how to obtain voter identification, including publishing instructions in multiple languages.
"The cornerstone of American democracy is the right of the people to choose their representatives," Evers said in a statement. "I am committed to making sure every single vote counts, and that there is an opportunity for all Wisconsinites to participate in our democracy."
The Republican-controlled Legislature in 2011 passed a photo identification requirement for voting.
"Requiring photo identification to vote will go a long way to eliminate the threat of voter fraud," then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker said at the time, without providing evidence of any widespread fraud in Wisconsin. "If you need an ID to buy cold medicine, it's reasonable to require it to vote."
After facing court challenges, the law took effect in 2016. Democrats say the law inhibits minorities, who traditionally lean left, from voting.
"The real fraud in our elections is when politicians manipulate the rules to give themselves an unfair advantage, and for eight years we’ve seen Republicans try to suppress the votes of people that don’t support them," said liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Institute executive director Analiese Eicher.
Evers' executive order comes days after releasing his 2019-21 budget proposal, which calls for automatic voter registration in coordination with the Department of Transportation.
DOT must submit a plan to Evers by Dec. 31.