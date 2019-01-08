A day after taking office, Gov. Tony Evers has issued two more executive orders on health care, including one calling for development of a plan to meet Evers' campaign pledge to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin.
Evers released copies of the orders and signed them Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff.
The Medicaid expansion order calls on the state Department of Health Services to develop a plan to "ensure that more Wisconsinites have access to affordable, quality healthcare, while saving Wisconsin taxpayer dollars, by expanding Medicaid eligibility" in Wisconsin.
The other order deals with another health care issue Evers emphasized: protecting people with pre-existing health conditions. It instructs state agencies to to implement plans and give recommendations to the governor on how to protect people with pre-existing conditions.
The order also says the plans and recommendations should "enhance health plan affordability, access, and consumer protection; and protect against attempts to undermine the Affordable Care Act marketplace with short term plans that do not comply with Affordable Care Act requirements."
Evers issued the orders a day after he was inaugurated as Wisconsin's 46th governor. On Tuesday morning he visited Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Republican lawmakers last session mulled a bill to extend certain state-law protections to people with pre-existing conditions, though not to the extent provided in the federal Obamacare law. The bill passed the state Assembly but faltered in the state Senate when all Democrats and two Republicans voted against it.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Monday that newly inaugurated Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, is working on a pre-existing condition protections bill. Fitzgerald added he doesn't want to "over-promise" on passing a bill too early in the 2019 session.
"It'll obviously be still a priority. But I don't want all the Democrats in the state Senate to vote against it this time. So I would think that you'd want to work on something that would be bipartisan," Fitzgerald said.
Evers has said his first state budget proposal will call for expanding Medicaid to about 80,000 Wisconsinites under the federal Obamacare law, or the Affordable Care Act. The expansion would require passage of a law by the Republican Legislature, something that could be a tough sell.
Former Gov. Scott Walker resisted Medicaid expansion throughout his tenure, making Wisconsin one of what's now 14 states that has not taken federal funding to expand Medicaid to people earning up to 133 percent of the poverty level. Voters in three deep-red states — Idaho, Nebraska and Utah — approved Medicaid expansion in referendums in the November election.
Wisconsin Republicans have maintained the state, which shares the cost of Medicaid with the federal government, should not incur the long-term liability of expanding publicly funded health coverage.