Tony Evers orders gay pride flag to fly over Wisconsin Capitol for second year in a row

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered a rainbow flag symbolizing gay pride to be flown over the Wisconsin state Capitol for the second time in state history.

The Journal Sentinel reported the flag was raised over the East Wing of the Capitol building Friday and will fly until sunset on June 30.

In June 2019, Evers issued an executive order to raise the flag above the state Capitol in recognition of "Pride Month." Evers says in the order that the rainbow flag has become an important symbol for the LGBTQ community.

The move last year received criticism from conservative Republicans who called the flag "divisive" and "a statement to advance a cause."

Evers said in a statement that "Wisconsin is a proud state that recognizes that diversity makes our communities and our state stronger."