Tony Evers orders flags at half-staff for Beloit officer who died from COVID-19 complications

Gov. Tony Evers ordered that flags across the state be flown at half-staff on Wednesday to honor a Beloit police officer who died earlier this month from COVID-19 complications.
Officer Daniel J. Daly, died on Nov. 15 at the age of 48 after he contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty, the governor's executive order said. Daly became an officer in Beloit in 1997, later becoming a field training officer. He also worked for police in Illinois and for private security companies.
“Dan dedicated more than two decades of his life to selflessly serving the people of this state, and Kathy and I extend our deepest sympathies to his family, the Beloit Police Department, and all those who knew and loved him,” Evers said in a statement.
Daly is survived by a wife and two sons, the governor's executive order said.
Dan Stainbrook, also died from COVID-19 complications earlier this month.
