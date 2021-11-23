 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tony Evers orders flags at half-staff for Beloit officer who died from COVID-19 complications
alert top story

Tony Evers orders flags at half-staff for Beloit officer who died from COVID-19 complications

HONORING THOSE LOST DUE TO COVID (copy)
ERICA DYNES

Gov. Tony Evers ordered that flags across the state be flown at half-staff on Wednesday to honor a Beloit police officer who died earlier this month from COVID-19 complications. 

Portage K-9 Officer Ares gave people a demonstration with Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke

Officer Daniel J. Daly, died on Nov. 15 at the age of 48 after he contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty, the governor's executive order said. Daly became an officer in Beloit in 1997, later becoming a field training officer. He also worked for police in Illinois and for private security companies.

Daly Photo.jpg

Officer Daniel J. Daly

“Dan dedicated more than two decades of his life to selflessly serving the people of this state, and Kathy and I extend our deepest sympathies to his family, the Beloit Police Department, and all those who knew and loved him,” Evers said in a statement.

Daly is survived by a wife and two sons, the governor's executive order said.

Another member of Wisconsin law enforcement, State Patrol trooper Dan Stainbrook, also died from COVID-19 complications earlier this month.

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics