Tony Evers order suspends utility late fees, stops disconnections for commercial and industrial accounts

The PSC will hold a special meeting Tuesday to give utilities further directions on the emergency measures and how to account for their costs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The order came one day before Evers announced plans to close all nonessential businesses starting Tuesday.

Valcq requested suspension of the rules on Friday, a day after Alliant Energy aked for permission to temporarily suspend late payment and reconnection fees.

“The current public health emergency is causing many of (Alliant’s) residential and commercial customers to bear unexpected financial hardships and presents an appropriate circumstance for the Commission to temporarily alter, amend or suspend rates,” the utility wrote in its filing.

Valcq asked those who are able to pay utility bills to continue doing so.