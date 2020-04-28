Tony Evers opens up 34 state parks and forests with social distancing conditions

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday directed the Department of Natural Resources to re-open 34 state parks and forests starting Friday that he ordered closed for safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the most popular state parks in Madison area, such as Devil's Lake and Governor Dodge, will open up May 1, but with special conditions to help minimize overcrowding and allow for social distancing requirements. State parks will now be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from the previous 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and all parks will be closed on Wednesdays for maintenance.
Four properties remain closed for the health and safety of the public and staff: Gibralter Rock state natural area, Pewit's Nest state natural area, Parfrey's Glen state natural area and Dells of the Wisconsin River state natural area. Several state park properties had been vandalized during the pandemic.
The state is also implementing maximum capacity requirements at parks, so some visitors may be denied entry until existing visitors leave. Some of the busiest state parks that are more likely to be subject to capping visitors include Devil's Lake, Governor Dodge and Governor Nelson state parks near Madison.
Others include Copper Falls, Harrington Beach, Hartman Creek, High Cliff, Interstate, Kinnickinnic, Kettle Moraine Southern Unit, Lapham Peak, Perrot, Rib Mountain, Roche-a-Cri, Whitefish Dunes and Willow River.
Visitors to state parks will now be required to present an annual sticker for admission, which will not be available for purchase at state park properties, only with credit card by phone at 888-305-0398.
