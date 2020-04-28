Tony Evers opens up 34 state parks and forests with social distancing conditions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday directed the Department of Natural Resources to re-open 34 state parks and forests starting Friday that he ordered closed for safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Some of the most popular state parks in Madison area, such as Devil's Lake and Governor Dodge, will open up May 1, but with special conditions to help minimize overcrowding and allow for social distancing requirements. State parks will now be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from the previous 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and all parks will be closed on Wednesdays for maintenance.

Four properties remain closed for the health and safety of the public and staff: Gibralter Rock state natural area, Pewit's Nest state natural area, Parfrey's Glen state natural area and Dells of the Wisconsin River state natural area. Several state park properties had been vandalized during the pandemic.