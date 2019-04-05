Democratic Gov. Tony Evers declined to say Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer should concede the race two days after her opponent Brian Hagedorn declared victory.
"That is up to her," Evers said, referring to Neubauer possibly conceding. "(Hagedorn)’s obviously leading at this point in time and I know he declared being a winner but at the end of the day we’re going to have to make sure all the votes are counted."
The Associated Press has not declared a winner as Hagedorn maintains a lead of less than 6,000 votes in a race that saw 1.2 million total votes, a margin of 0.49 of one percentage point.
It's the closest Supreme Court race since the contest between the conservative-backed now retired Justice David Prosser and JoAnne Kloppenburg in 2011, when a recount was conducted.
Kloppenburg held a 200-vote lead on election night based on preliminary results tabulated by The Associated Press. But after Waukesha County announced it had failed to include votes from the city of Brookfield, Prosser ended up with a more than 7,000-vote advantage in the official statewide canvass. The recount cost more than $500,000.
Despite the extremely thin margin, Hagedorn at Waukesha's Ingleside Hotel Wednesday declared victory, arguing that his lead over Neubauer was "insurmountable."
Wisconsin counties are required to canvass and submit official election results to the Wisconsin Elections Commission by April 12. Neubauer has three business days after the last county canvass is completed to request a recount.
The night of the election Neubauer's campaign manager, Tyler Hendricks, in a statement said the race was too close to call that that the campaign was "almost assuredly headed to a recount."
In recent days, the Neubauer campaign has solicited donations for the recount effort but has not yet requested one.
The 1.2 million votes cast in the race represent about a 27% turnout, which is higher than average for a state Supreme Court race.
Evers, however, told reporters he's disappointed in that rate of voter participation.
"Clearly these are important races and first of all we need to have people in Wisconsin of all stripes turn out to vote," he said. "And 26 percent statewide is not anywhere near enough to people to feel good about our turnout. That’s where everybody should focus their efforts around."