Gov. Tony Evers initially declined Monday to agree with his spokeswoman's claim that Republican legislative leaders won't hold budget negotiations with his top staffers because they're women.
But in a subsequent statement, Evers said only Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald can say "why they won't work with the women who are leading my office."
The comments are a public display of growing tensions between Evers, a Democrat, and Republicans who control the Legislature. Both sides are not making progress on reaching a deal on the next state budget, even as the Legislature this week reaches a critical point in the process.
Evers said in the statement that GOP legislative leaders set a precedent in their negotiations with top staffers for former Gov. Scott Walker, who were men. He has said he asked Vos and Fitzgerald to do the same, but they have not.
"They know how to work with my staff and are choosing not to. So, this is clearly a departure from past practice. You connect the dots," Evers said.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, meanwhile, said Evers' unwillingness to address the comments by his spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, bolsters their case for meeting with the governor directly, instead of through subordinates.
“If not even the governor’s spokesperson can be trusted to speak for the governor, how can he expect us to work with anyone from his staff?” Fitzgerald said in a statement.
The controversy first flared Saturday at the Republican Party of Wisconsin convention, when Fitzgerald accused Evers of failing to reach out to lawmakers.
Baldauff responded that Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos "are clearly uncomfortable or simply unwilling to work with a leadership team made up entirely of women." Those were the comments about which Evers was asked Monday.
Evers' chief of staff, Maggie Gau, is a woman, and Baldauff said the governor has asked GOP legislative leaders to engage with her, but they have declined to. Baldauff's statement noted GOP leaders frequently worked with former Gov. Scott Walker's chiefs of staff, who were men.
Monday's press conference was held by Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. David Crowley, D-Milwaukee, to publicize their push for automatic voter registration in Wisconsin. The proposal was included in Evers' budget but removed by GOP lawmakers, and Crowley and other Democratic lawmaker want to advance it as a standalone measure.
Asked about Baldauff's comments, Evers said he only would answer questions about voting matters.
Asked if GOP lawmakers should take up the issue with Gau, Evers said "I believe they should be able to talk to Maggie Gau about voting rights, absolutely." The press conference then was halted by Evers' staff.
Vos has said he expects to hold budget negotiations directly with Evers instead of through his subordinates.
The sparring comes as GOP legislative leaders and Evers are failing to make progress toward agreement on the next state budget.
The budget-crafting Joint Finance Committee is scheduled to reach a critical juncture Thursday when they take up the state K-12 schools budget. But GOP lawmakers say there is no agreement with each other, or with Evers, on what the schools budget will include.