Tony Evers' nonpartisan redistricting commission to offer courts an alternative to GOP maps

"When the governor vetoes their maps and they go to court, they'll have to make an argument for why the court should accept their rigged maps," Chheda said. "If the Republicans choose not to use the people's maps, then that will be their choice, but we're all going to know what we're dealing with."

If Republicans and Evers can't pass a map and it goes to the state or federal courts, Chheda said a nonpartisan map drawn by Evers' commission would make maps favoring Republicans less palatable to judges.

Kaul praised Evers' commission, arguing the public input it would solicit is good for democracy. If the state's political maps end up in the courts, he said, judges may be more likely to put into place political maps drawn through the commission's transparent process rather than something developed behind closed doors.

Others skeptical

Mayer, the redistricting expert, said the biggest influence on Wisconsin's next political maps is the 2020 election and whether Republicans maintain control of the Senate and Assembly. In that likely scenario, Mayer said, the biggest influence Evers' commission may have is providing a concrete alternative to the Legislature's maps that could mobilize public opinion in favor of nonpartisan maps.