Tony Evers' nonpartisan redistricting commission excludes lawmakers, lobbyists

Gov. Tony Evers on Monday signed an executive order creating a nonpartisan redistricting commission that he vowed would give Wisconsinites a greater say in electing their officials.

The commission, which Evers unveiled in last week's State of the State speech, will consist of members from across the state and present maps to the Legislature for consideration after the completion of the 2020 Census.

Evers, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and most of the governor's cabinet assembled in the Capitol Monday for the executive order requiring the creation of the People's Maps Commission, which will visit each Congressional district in Wisconsin to help create the maps.

"People should be able to choose their elected officials, not the other way around," Evers said. "I believe when it comes to integrity in the process and fairness of the maps, Wisconsin must look to the people, not to politicians to assist in drawing maps that are fairly and accurately representing our state.