Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers has unveiled three more appointments, including picks for budget director and head of the state's veterans agency.
Evers made the announcement Friday in Madison. As state budget director, Evers named Brian Pahnke, who currently serves under him at the Department of Public Instruction as assistant state superintendent for finance and management.
To head the Department of Veteran Affairs, Evers is tapping Dane County Supervisor Mary Kolar. A retired U.S. Navy Captain who served twenty-eight years on active duty, Kolar has chaired the Dane County Veterans Service Commission.
According to a statement from the Evers transition, Pahnke has held numerous budget and finance posts at multiple state agencies, including a stint in the state budget office under former Gov. Tommy Thompson.
Evers also named Kathy Koltin Blumenfeld as secretary of the Department of Financial Institutions. Koltin Blumenfeld is executive vice president of special operations at Total Administrative Services Corp., or TASC, in Madison. Before that she worked for CUNA Mutual Group for twenty-five years, most recently as vice president of lending and payment security.
The picks add to Evers' slate of Cabinet secretaries. Those named so far are primarily from the Madison or Milwaukee areas, which Republican legislators have criticized
Evers, asked about this Friday, said he expects to announce more appointees from outside the state's two biggest cities. But he added "I don't think our selections are extraordinarily surprising."
"They're two areas that have a lot of people living there," Evers said.
Evers, the state superintendent, also has drawn from his subordinates at the Department of Public Instruction, the state's K-12 schools agency.
On Thursday Evers announced his pick to succeed him as state superintendent is Carolyn Stanford Taylor, also a assistant state superintendent and former Madison school principal. That appointment is not subject to a Senate confirmation vote.
So far the Evers Cabinet pick that has gotten the most pushback from GOP lawmakers was Craig Thompson, named to lead the Department of Transportation. Thompson is a spokesman and lobbyist for the Wisconsin Transportation Development Association, which advocates for boosting state revenue to fund transportation projects -- which likely would come from increasing taxes or fees or collecting highway tolls.
All of the governor's Cabinet secretary picks are subject to a majority confirmation vote by the Republican-held state Senate.
Other Cabinet secretaries Evers previously named were:
- Department of Natural Resources: Preston Cole, a member of the state’s Natural Resources Board, its first African-American chairman, and a Milwaukee city official.
- Department of Administration: Joel Brennan, CEO of Milwaukee’s Discovery World science and technology museum and a former campaign manager for Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.
- Department of Corrections: Kevin Carr, a U.S. marshal and onetime top aide to former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.
- Department of Tourism: Sara Meaney, chief marketing officer for Milwaukee Film, the city’s annual film festival.
- Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection: Brad Pfaff, who served under former President Barack Obama as deputy administrator for farm programs in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Most recently he was U.S. Rep. Ron Kind’s deputy chief of staff.
- Public Service Commission chairwoman: Rebecca Cameron Valcq, a partner specializing in regulatory law at the Milwaukee firm Quarles & Brady. She previously spent 15 years as regulatory counsel for We Energies, Wisconsin’s largest energy company, where she occasionally represented the company in front of the office she will lead.
- Commissioner of Insurance: Mark Afable, chief legal officer for American Family Insurance.