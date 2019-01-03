Gov.-elect Tony Evers has named five more members of his cabinet, including two Democratic legislators.
Evers announced Rep. Peter Barca, D-Kenosha, a longtime representative, congressman and Assembly minority leader, would replace Richard Chandler as secretary of the Department of Revenue, which administers the state's tax laws.
Sen. Caleb Frostman, D-Sturgeon Bay, who was elected in a 2018 special election and subsequently lost to Republican Andre Jacque in November, would lead the Department of Workforce Development. Frostman is the former executive director of the Door County Economic Development Corporation.
All cabinet members need approval of the Republican-controlled Senate.
Meanwhile, Emilie Amundson, Evers' former Department of Public Instruction chief of staff, would take over as head of the Department of Children and Families, which focuses on protection and early intervention efforts for Wisconsin children.
Evers also announced Dawn Crim, an assistant state superintendent under him, as his pick to head the Department of Safety and Professional Services, which oversees occupational licenses, among other things.
Andrea Palm, a former Obama administration official, would head the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, a department with a $12 billion annual budget that oversees the state's Medicaid and other public benefits programs.
The post will be critical for Evers, who campaigned on health care as a key issue and has signaled he will prioritize efforts to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin and reinforce federal coverage protections for people with pre-existing health conditions.
Originally from New York state, Palm most recently served as senior counselor to the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under President Barack Obama from 2014 until 2017. Prior to joining the Obama administration, she worked five years as a health policy adviser to then-U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton.
After Thursday's announcements, Evers has filled all of his Cabinet posts but one: Secretary of the Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority, or WHEDA.
Evers will be inaugurated Monday, succeeding Gov. Scott Walker.