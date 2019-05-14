Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday made his pick to lead the state authority tasked with promoting affordable housing in Wisconsin.
Evers chose Milwaukee native Joaquin Altoro as executive director of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, one of the last major state agencies or authorities for which Evers had not appointed a leader.
Altoro currently is vice president of commercial banking for Town Bank. His position is subject to confirmation by the Republican-controlled Senate.
Altoro would replace Wyman Winston, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
Altoro’s appointment comes after Evers reappointed Ivan Gamboa as chairman of the WHEDA board.
Also Tuesday, Evers appointed Kim Plache as chief operating officer of WHEDA and Raynetta Hill as one of the governor’s designees to the WHEDA board.
WHEDA is a state authority created in 1972 that provides low-cost financing for housing and small business development.