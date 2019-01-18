Gov. Tony Evers' pick for Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent is Major Anthony Burrell, a 30-year veteran of law enforcement who becomes the first African-American to hold the post.
Burrell, who was recognized for his response to the 2015 shooting death of a state trooper, takes the post effective Sunday. He succeeds former Superintendent J.D. Lind, who retired last fall.
Evers, in a statement, cited Burrell's "long and decorated history of public service."
“Under his leadership, the Wisconsin State Patrol will continue to prioritize the safety of Wisconsinites and help build stronger communities," Evers said.
In 2016 Burrell was promoted to Major and Deputy Director of the State Patrol’s Bureau of Field Operations which oversees about 385 law enforcement personnel and an annual budget of $45 million, according to the statement announcing his appointment.
Prior to that Burrell, who was raised in Milwaukee, was named Captain of the 11-county Northeast Region-Fond du Lac Post in 2015.
Burrell witnessed the 2015 shooting death of State Patrol Trooper Trevor Casper in Fond du Lac and helped oversee the on-scene response to the shooting. After the incident Burrell was awarded the Medal of Valor, the State Patrol’s highest decoration for bravery.
Burrell also is president of the National Black State Troopers Coalition.
He is the second African-American Evers has recently named to a top criminal-justice post in state government. Evers named Kevin Carr, a former U.S. Marshal, to lead the state Department of Corrections.