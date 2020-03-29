Tony Evers moves forward with equipment purchases to fight COVID-19, calls on GOP lawmakers for $700 million in funding

In a Saturday email to Evers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said — citing conversations with the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau — that the governor has had the authority to make the equipment purchases without legislative approval.

"Again, we implore you," Vos and Fitzgerald said in the email. "Please do not wait any longer to buy ventilators and masks. Do it now."

The clash between Evers and GOP leaders comes more than a week after both parties said they have begun daily communications to best respond to the public health emergency.

In a Saturday email to Vos and Fitzgerald, Evers' chief of staff Maggie Gau said the state already has procured more than 100,000 respirators, 260,000 face masks, 48,000 face shields, 40,000 surgical gowns and 70,0000 pairs of gloves, but more is needed to properly protect health care workers, first responders and the public.

Gau added that the department will use its authority to expedite purchasing efforts.

"We simply will not wait for the Wisconsin legislature or the Trump Administration to act," Gau said in the email. "Too many Wisconsin lives are at stake."