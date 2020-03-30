Tony Evers moves forward with equipment purchases to fight COVID-19, calls on GOP lawmakers for $700 million in funding

Evers also has proposed expanding funding to programs that assist child care providers, those unemployed as a result of the outbreak and organizations that assist the homeless.

The legislation also would repeal the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment insurance. GOP leaders last week said they would be more interested in suspending the requirement, rather than a full repeal.

According to preliminary numbers from the Department of Workforce Development, Wisconsin saw more than 105,000 initial unemployment claims last week alone due to the outbreak and subsequent shutdown of all nonessential businesses in the state. There were about 5,600 initial claims made in the same span last year.

GOP pushback

In the joint email, Vos and Fitzgerald expressed concern over the overall scope and cost of Evers’ proposed legislation.

Earlier this year, Wisconsin was expected to close out the biennium with a general fund balance of about $620 million, but lawmakers last week said the state likely no longer has extra dollars in the budget.