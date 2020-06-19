Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes unveil bills banning police chokeholds and limiting use of force

Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes unveiled Friday a package of bills that would ban the use of chokeholds by Wisconsin police officers, as well as limit other uses of force.
The call by the Democratic governor and lieutenant governor for a package of nine bills aimed at increased police accountability and transparency comes amid nearly three weeks of protests in Madison and nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.
“Our country promises the opportunity of justice and equity, and it’s time for us to deliver on that promise,” Evers said in a statement. “We know we don’t have all of the answers — no one does. This legislation is a first step toward dismantling the systems we’ve created, but it can only be a first step. Racism and racial disparities can’t be solved with any single bill or package of bills, or person — it’s on all of us, together.”
The package of bills would:
- Establish statewide use of force standards for all law enforcement agencies identifying the use of deadly force as only allowable as a last resort and such use of force should be limited to the least amount of force necessary.
- Require officers to complete eight hours of training on the use of force and de-escalation techniques annually.
- Create a $1 million grant program, administered by the Department of Justice, to fund community organizations that work to mediate conflicts.
- Require law enforcement agencies to develop policies banning the use of chokeholds.
- Require law enforcement agencies to prepare policies for the use of force and make such policies publicly available.
- Put in statute a civil cause of action against unnecessarily calling police for the intent of infringing on a person's Constitutional rights.
- Prohibit no-knock search warrants.
- Require additional training and hiring standards for police departments, jails and juvenile detention centers.
Wisconsin is considered one of the worst states in the nation for racial disparities between white and black communities. Indicators include unemployment, income and education.
“We continue to lose far too many Black lives, be it from inequities in criminal justice and policing, in health care, or in economic well-being,” Barnes said in a statement. “The social and economic consequences of these deep-seated inequities reach every community in our state and eliminating them will require action at every level of government. Passing these bills is one piece of how we move closer to accountability, equity, and justice for all.”
Evers came short of calling for the Legislature to convene in special session to take up the package, noting that previous attempts to force a vote in the past — such as gun control proposed by Democratic lawmakers last fall — have been ignored by the GOP-led Assembly and Senate.
"We should not need a special session when people across our state are demanding we take action," Evers and Barnes said in a Friday letter to Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus chairwoman LaKeshia Myers. "We are committed to working with Republican leadership, committee chairs, and other members of the Legislature to find common ground on these issues, and we know you are, too.
Friday also marked the first time in state history that the Juneteenth flag, as part of the annual commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, flew above the Wisconsin state Capitol.
