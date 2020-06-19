Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes unveil bills banning police chokeholds and limiting use of force

Wisconsin is considered one of the worst states in the nation for racial disparities between white and black communities. Indicators include unemployment, income and education.

“We continue to lose far too many Black lives, be it from inequities in criminal justice and policing, in health care, or in economic well-being,” Barnes said in a statement. “The social and economic consequences of these deep-seated inequities reach every community in our state and eliminating them will require action at every level of government. Passing these bills is one piece of how we move closer to accountability, equity, and justice for all.”

Evers came short of calling for the Legislature to convene in special session to take up the package, noting that previous attempts to force a vote in the past — such as gun control proposed by Democratic lawmakers last fall — have been ignored by the GOP-led Assembly and Senate.

"We should not need a special session when people across our state are demanding we take action," Evers and Barnes said in a Friday letter to Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus chairwoman LaKeshia Myers. "We are committed to working with Republican leadership, committee chairs, and other members of the Legislature to find common ground on these issues, and we know you are, too.

Friday also marked the first time in state history that the Juneteenth flag, as part of the annual commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, flew above the Wisconsin state Capitol.

