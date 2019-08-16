Gov. Tony Evers said his lieutenant governor has been "truthful" about his college record after Mandela Barnes recently said he left without completing his degree.
Barnes, who told Isthmus recently he didn't get his undergraduate degree at Alabama A&M University, previously told various reporters he "finished college" 10 years ago, including on a September episode of the Capital Times' podcast Wedge Issues.
A candidate questionnaire published by the Wisconsin State Journal last year also showed Barnes listed a "BA in broadcast journalism" from the university.
Asked by reporters Friday in a Capitol news conference about whether Barnes has been honest about the issue, Evers responded: "I’ve talked to the lieutenant governor about all sorts of things, including this, and I feel confident that he’s been truthful."
Barnes, who was also in attendance, added he "absolutely" has been truthful.
Later in the news conference, when reporters raised the issue again, Barnes noted the questionnaire was filled out by a campaign staffer.
"The record is there, where that came from," he said. "It didn’t come from me."
Evers said he believes "those responses are responsible responses."
Barnes told the Isthmus he sought a degree in telecommunications, but didn't finish his education because he got an incomplete in a class.
“It’s a small technical thing ... The only difference, in terms of graduating, is the literal sheet of paper,” he told the publication.