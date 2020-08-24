Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes call for special session on police reform bills following shooting of Black Kenosha man

Sparked by the shooting of a 29-year-old Black man in Kenosha on Sunday, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has called for the Legislature to meet in special session to take up a package of police reform bills introduced more than two months ago.
Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes first introduced the nine bills — that would ban the use of chokeholds by Wisconsin police officers, as well as limit other uses of force — in June, following the death of another Black man, George Floyd, at the hands of Minnesota police officers. GOP leaders in the Assembly and Senate have not convened on the proposed legislation.
"We cannot wait for Republican leadership to show up for work because clearly they intend to keep us waiting," Evers said on a Monday video address. "That’s not going to cut it.”
Evers signed an executive order on Monday calling for the special session to be held at noon, Aug. 31.
Evers in June did not call for the Legislature to convene in special session to take up the package, noting that previous attempts to force a vote in the past — such as gun control proposed by Democratic lawmakers last fall — have been ignored by the GOP-led Assembly and Senate. The Legislature is not required to debate or vote on the bills.
On Sunday, Kenosha police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake multiple times in front of his three children as he attempted to enter his SUV. Blake was hospitalized in serious condition.
"This is familiar violence to too many of us, especially those of us who are on the receiving end," said Barnes, who is Black.
The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice in a shooting by police, while the state Justice Department investigates.
The package of bills would:
- Establish statewide use of force standards for all law enforcement agencies identifying the use of deadly force as only allowable as a last resort and that such use of force should be limited to the least amount of force necessary.
- Require officers to complete eight hours of training on the use of force and de-escalation techniques annually.
- Create a $1 million grant program, administered by the Department of Justice, to fund community organizations that work to mediate conflicts.
- Require law enforcement agencies to develop policies banning the use of chokeholds.
- Require law enforcement agencies to prepare policies for the use of force and make such policies publicly available.
- Put in statute a civil cause of action against unnecessarily calling police for the intent of infringing on a person’s constitutional rights.
- Prohibit no-knock search warrants.
- Require additional training and hiring standards for police departments, jails and juvenile detention centers.
Less than an hour before Evers and Barnes spoke, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester said in a statement he was "disturbed" by the video showing Kenosah police shooting and wounding Blake, apparently in the back, while responding to a call about a domestic dispute.
Vos also announced a Speaker’s task force focusing on racial disparities, educational opportunities, public safety and police policies and standards. In addition, Vos called on the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to meet the department's goal of completing an investigation in 30 days.
"The Kenosha community deserves to know the totality of the circumstances leading up to the shooting," Vos said in the statement. "Before passing judgement, we have to know if the shocking 20-second video clip shared with the media tells the whole story."
Vos also said he was "deeply disturbed" by the protests the followed Sunday's shooting and encouraged future protests to take place peacefully.
Protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear Sunday evening after the shooting. Protests in Madison left a few businesses on State Street with exterior damage.
On Monday, Evers said the Wisconsin National Guard has deployed 125 members to protect infrastructure, first responders and fire fighters.
“This is not a time for political posturing or to suggest defunding law enforcement. When a community is hurting, the most important thing that we can do is to listen," Vos said. "We must find a path forward as a society that brings everyone together.”
Some Democrats were quick to criticize Vos' comments, including Rep. Daniel Riemer, D-Milwaukee, who pointed out that Evers and Barnes unveiled in June a package of bills that would ban the use of chokeholds by Wisconsin police officers, as well as limit other uses of force.
"The time for task forces on racial disparities has long passed," Riemer said in a tweet. "It's time for actual action."
Wisconsin is considered one of the worst states in the nation for racial disparities between white and Black communities in areas such as unemployment, incarceration rates, income and education.
