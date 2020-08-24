Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes call for special session on police reform bills following shooting of Black Kenosha man

Less than an hour before Evers and Barnes spoke, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester said in a statement he was "disturbed" by the video showing Kenosah police shooting and wounding Blake, apparently in the back, while responding to a call about a domestic dispute.

Vos also announced a Speaker’s task force focusing on racial disparities, educational opportunities, public safety and police policies and standards. In addition, Vos called on the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to meet the department's goal of completing an investigation in 30 days.

"The Kenosha community deserves to know the totality of the circumstances leading up to the shooting," Vos said in the statement. "Before passing judgement, we have to know if the shocking 20-second video clip shared with the media tells the whole story."

Vos also said he was "deeply disturbed" by the protests the followed Sunday's shooting and encouraged future protests to take place peacefully.

Protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear Sunday evening after the shooting. Protests in Madison left a few businesses on State Street with exterior damage.