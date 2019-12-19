Tony Evers: Lincoln Hills unlikely to close in 2021 without major funding increase

Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday the closure of the troubled Lincoln Hills youth prison in northern Wisconsin is unlikely to happen by the July 2021 deadline prescribed by law if state officials don't provide a significant boost in funding for the juvenile justice system overhaul.

In an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal, Evers said the likelihood of the state breaching the deadline — already pushed back once — to close the youth prison is "pretty strong."

"As far as closing it without some major increase in funding, it's going to be tough," Evers said. "Clearly we have some money in the budget but it's not enough."

Evers said there's enough money in the budget to begin drawing down the Lincoln Hills population, but that closing down the entire facility by the deadline is a long shot.

The governor's comments, which come nearly a year after he took office, are the latest sign that shuttering the youth prison marred by allegations of abuse presents a formidable challenge.

The problems at Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls go back to at least 2012, and include allegations of sexual and physical assault against inmates and an inadequate response by prison officials to such abuses.