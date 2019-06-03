Democratic Gov. Tony Evers launched a campaign Monday to enroll more Wisconsinites in affordable health insurance coverage either through Medicaid or private insurers.
The state's Department of Health Services and the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance will work together to educate consumers about health care plans and promote healthcare.gov, a website with information about the Affordable Care Act.
The plan will also support working with lawmakers, federal officials and others to implement Evers' Medicaid expansion proposal, according to an announcement from Evers' office.
"Our goal is to make sure that health coverage is more affordable and more accessible for all Wisconsinites," Evers told reporters outside the Capitol.
The governor's announcement comes a month after Republican legislative leaders vowed to scrap Medicaid expansion from the 2019-21 budget, a provision Evers included in his proposal and would bring $324 million in federal funds to Wisconsin.
Democratic lawmakers have said in response that Republicans' refusal to expand Medicaid amounts to ignoring the will of the people.
The Joint Finance Committee takes up discussion on the health services department's budget Tuesday.
The administration's plan to boost private marketplace and BadgerCare enrollment can move forward without Medicaid expansion, although DHS director Andrea Palm said the two initiatives complement each other.